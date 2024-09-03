DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SNEAK END OF SUMMER RAVE @ XOYO - TUESDAY 3RD SEPTEMBER

XOYO
Tue, 3 Sept, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Join us for Sneak's End Of Summer Rave at XOYO! Drinks are from £3.50 and tickets from £3. The best House, Tech House, and Garage music, all right in the heart of Shoreditch from new and upcoming DJ's every week!

SNEAK has played host to a stellar lineup...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Student Event Tickets.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

XOYO

32-37 Cowper St, London EC2A 4AP
Doors open10:00 pm
800 capacity

