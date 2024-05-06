DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Bank Holiday Family Disco

Big Penny Social
Mon, 6 May, 11:30 am
DJLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dress up and join the family fun this bank holiday with our resident party starters, duo Ray & CC, as they bring you the coolest disco in town. Bubbles, interactive games, prizes and singalongs - all to a playlist of their favourite tunes that kids AND par...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Big Penny Social
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Big Penny Social

1 Priestley Way, London E17 6AL, UK
Doors open11:30 am
1400 capacity

