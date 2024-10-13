Top track

They're Cheap (I'm Free)

Skating Polly

Green Door Store
Sun, 13 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Over the past decade, few artists have embodied the unbridled freedom of punk like Skating Polly. Formed when stepsisters Kelli Mayo and Peyton Bighorse were just nine and 13, the Oklahoma-bred band have channeled their chameleonic musicality into a sound...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Skating Polly

Venue

Green Door Store

Lower Goods Yard, Brighton Train Station, Brighton BN1 4FQ
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

