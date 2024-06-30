Top track

Sham 69, No Consent, TBD

Salty's Beach Bar
Sun, 30 Jun, 6:30 pm
GigsLake Como
$34.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The legendary Oi band Sham 69 comes to the USA for an numissalbe run of shows. No Consent opens!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Sham 69

Venue

Salty's Beach Bar

1705 Main Street, Belmar, New Jersey 07719, United States
Doors open6:30 pm

