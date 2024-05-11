Top track

DJ Premier - My Thoughts (Instrumental)

King of What Festival

The Meadows
Sat, 11 May, 5:00 pm
$36.57

About

King of What Festival

DJ Premier (8pm set)

DJ Fleg

Pay Rent Brass Band

John Swan

DJ Yaks

Fresh Rollman

Derek Russo

AMS

Alien Ness

2v2 Breaking Battle for $2000

This is a 21+ event
King of What
$
Lineup

DJ Premier, DJ Fleg

Venue

The Meadows

17 Meadow St, Brooklyn, NY 11206, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

