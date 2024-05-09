DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

chlothegod

Rae's
Thu, 9 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Metropolis Music

chlothegod

Plus Special Guests

Chlothegod’s story begins like that of so many rebels: escaping the boredom of having nothing to do but hang out in the Walmart parking lot. Born and raised in a tight knit military community in Fayettevil...

This is a 16+ event
Presented by Metropolis Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

chlothegod

Venue

Rae's

6 O'meara Street, Southwark, London, SE1 1TE, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

