DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Duo Sleaford Mods use scuzzy post punk to explore working-class culture and social issues in the UK. Formed in Nottingham in 2007, their aggressive lyrics find the balance between dark humour and political outrage, while their lo-fi instrumentals borrow fr
Read more
FESTIVAL EN OPEN AIR AU CHABADA, ANGERS
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.