Levitation France 2024 Vendredi

Le Chabada
Fri, 24 May, 5:30 pm
GigsAngers
€43.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Sleaford Mods

Duo Sleaford Mods use scuzzy post punk to explore working-class culture and social issues in the UK. Formed in Nottingham in 2007, their aggressive lyrics find the balance between dark humour and political outrage, while their lo-fi instrumentals borrow fr Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

FESTIVAL EN OPEN AIR AU CHABADA, ANGERS

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par RADICAL PRODUCTION.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

4
Sleaford Mods, Acid Mothers Temple, BEAK> and 4 more

Venue

Le Chabada

56 Boulevard Du Doyenné, 49100 Angers, France
Open in maps
Doors open4:30 pm

