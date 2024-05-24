Top track

Monte Mai

Covo Club
Fri, 24 May, 10:00 pm
GigsBologna
€9.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Monte Mai è un trio pop psichedelico svizzero grenadino.

Formato nel 2020 dalla cantante Anais Schmidt (Grenada), il cantante e chitarrista Fabio Pinto (Svizzera) e il bassista Fabio Besomi (Svizzera), è un fantastico mix tra la precisione svizzera e la f...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.

Lineup

Monte Mai

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

