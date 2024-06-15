DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Youth Day | Afrobeats & Amapiano Party Yacht Cruise w/ Asambe NYC & more

Pier 15
Sat, 15 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyNew York
From $39.61The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Celebrate South African Youth Day with us on a multilevel boat party this June 15th!

With South African beats and bites, enjoy open-air dance floors under the stars and indoor stages with live DJs.

Multiple floors of music including Afrobeats, Amapiano,...

This is a 21+ event (Physical ID required).
Presented by iBoatNYC Inc.
Venue

Pier 15

78 South St, New York, NY 10036, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

