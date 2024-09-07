Top track

Yacko - Women King

Loud Women Fest 2024

Rich Mix
Sat, 7 Sept, 1:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The 8th LOUD WOMEN Fest will be held on 7 September 2024 in London at Rich Mix.

This global showcase of the very best new female and non-binary talent rising up from the gras...

This is an all ages event
Presented by LOUD WOMEN.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

12
Baby Said, Bangzz, Berry Galazka and 12 more

Venue

Rich Mix

35-47 Bethnal Green Rd, London E1 6LA
Doors open1:00 pm
370 capacity
Accessibility information

