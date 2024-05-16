DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Raster live - URBAN CLOTHES e TELEMAGENTA

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette
Thu, 16 May, 10:00 pm
GigsMilano
Free
About

Tutti i Giovedì a cascina torrette, è serata Raster, la rassegna di mare culturale urbano dedicata ai progetti musicali emergenti! I nostri obiettivi sono sempre gli stessi: essere un punto di riferimento per tante piccole realtà che sognano in grande, dar...

Tutte le età
Presentato da mare culturale urbano.

Venue

mare culturale urbano - cascina torrette

Via Quinto Cenni 11, 20147 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open10:00 pm

