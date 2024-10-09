Top track

SuperJazzClub

La Maroquinerie
Wed, 9 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
About

Super! présente

SuperJazzClub en concert exceptionnel le 9 octobre 2024 à La Maroquinerie.

Formé en 2019 à Accra au Ghana, SuperJazzClub mêle diverses influences pour créer une musique cohérente mais variée. Leur premier single, "Couple Black Kids", a ma...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par Super!.
Lineup

SuperJazzClub

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

