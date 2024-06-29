DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pura Energia - Noite de Carnaval

La Marbrerie
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsMontreuil
€13.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Dans le cadre de la deuxième édition du Festival Pura Energia, l'école de samba Sambatuc convie de nombreux invités pour une nuit de Carnaval

Au programme :

Inititation danse Samba no pe
Roda de Samba
Bloco de carnaval
Show de Samba
DJ

Jusqu'au...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par La Marbrerie.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

