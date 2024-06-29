DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Dans le cadre de la deuxième édition du Festival Pura Energia, l'école de samba Sambatuc convie de nombreux invités pour une nuit de Carnaval
Au programme :
Inititation danse Samba no pe
Roda de Samba
Bloco de carnaval
Show de Samba
DJ
Jusqu'au...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.