DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This EVENT will Sale Out-Rapper known for songs like "Big Dawg" and "Burn Rubber Again." He represented a collective called AzCult
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.