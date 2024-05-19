DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Makers Market curated by These Hollow Hills featuring some of Asheville's finest artisans. Shop the wares, get your day drink on, have your tarot read and induge on our newest spritz creations.
Featuring:
These Hollow Hills
Garden Party
Singe Studios...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.