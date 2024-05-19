DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SPRITZ: Makers Market

Eulogy
Sun, 19 May, 12:00 pm
ArtAsheville
A Makers Market curated by These Hollow Hills featuring some of Asheville's finest artisans. Shop the wares, get your day drink on, have your tarot read and induge on our newest spritz creations.

Featuring:

These Hollow Hills

Garden Party

Singe Studios...

All ages
Presented by Eulogy.
Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open12:00 pm

