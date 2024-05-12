DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A true dance music auteur, Jon Hopkins applies classical training to modern mediums to synthesise studio magic. After a friend played Jon’s music to Brian Eno back in 2004, the ambient guru invited him to jam. The meeting had an indelible effect on Hopkins
More than 3 months out from its official release, audiences are being given the opportunity to experience Jon Hopkins’ forthcoming album RITUAL (Domino) in its entirety, via spatial audio listening events at the ICA, in three sittings across the afternoon...
