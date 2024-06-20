DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Shimmer: Disco, House, and Soul Anthems

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 20 Jun, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
About

Shimmer represents a brighter side to dance music that is not as available as a nightlife option as it used to be. A night full of positive, euphoric, soulful sounds of contemporary and classic house music with plenty of vocals, disco melodies and samples,...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Stereo Punks
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

