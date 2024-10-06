Top track

Pangea

Kit Sebastian

The Jam Jar
Sun, 6 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBristol
£16.83

About

Performing new music to be released very soon, London-based duo Kit Sebastian (aka Kit Martin and Merve Erdem) promise to bring moments of pure pop bliss, timeless nostalgia and seductive complexity to Bristol this October.

Their unique sounds weaves a ps...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Columbo Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kit Sebastian

Venue

The Jam Jar

Little Ann St, Bristol BS2 9EB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

