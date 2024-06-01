DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Polifonic Festival Milano - Saturday Pass

Parco Esposizioni Novegro
Sat, 1 Jun, 4:00 pm
DJSegrate
From €26.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This summer POLIFONIC FESTIVAL returns to Milan for the third year.

31 May - 02 June 2024

ADI Design Museum / Parco Esposizioni Novegro

Polifonic was founded as a festival in 2017 in Valle d'Itria, Puglia. Polifonic is a Made in Italy brand with an inte...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da POLIFONIC SRL.

Lineup

14
Antal, Dj Gigola, DJ Plant Texture and 14 more

Venue

Parco Esposizioni Novegro

via Novegro s/n, V.le Esposizioni, 20054 Segrate MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.