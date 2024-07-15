DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Frank Turner + The Sleeping Souls

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 15 Jul, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£40.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Crash bang wallop: Frank Turner has better reason than most to kickstart the new year with a euphoric punk-rock clatter. And that’s exactly what he did with brilliantly contrary and playfully snotty new track No Thank You For The Music, released on his 42n...

This is a 14+ event
Live Nation Presents...
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frank Turner, The Sleeping Souls

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

