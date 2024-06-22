DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lyon ! Rendez-vous le 22 juin au Transbo Open-Air pour un 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐀𝐓 !
Au programme : Des discussions, tables rondes et stands d'assos militantes pour échanger et débattre : venez nous rejoindre, on veut unir et faire entendre nos voix. Puis...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.