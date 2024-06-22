Top track

Akira & le Sabbat - KLNX

Le Grand Sabbat

Transbordeur
Sat, 22 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsLyon
€8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lyon ! Rendez-vous le 22 juin au Transbo Open-Air pour un 𝐆𝐑𝐀𝐍𝐃 𝐒𝐀𝐁𝐁𝐀𝐓 !

Au programme : Des discussions, tables rondes et stands d'assos militantes pour échanger et débattre : venez nous rejoindre, on veut unir et faire entendre nos voix. Puis...

Réservé aux plus de 16 ans
Présenté par SAS Transmission.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
Akira & le Sabbat, Submarine FM, Monika and 1 more

Venue

Transbordeur

3 Boulevard de Stalingrad, 69100 Villeurbanne, France
Doors open5:00 pm

