Yr11 & 13 Final Exhibition

The Brit School
Thu, 9 May, 5:00 pm
Come and celebrate our year 11 and 13 Visual Arts and Design strand in their final exhibition with us.

The work will span an array of disciplines and will be exhibited in our studios. This is a cherished time in our calendar as a department, where we get...

U (Suitable for all)
Presented by The BRIT School Limited.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Brit School

60 The Crescent, London, Croydon CR0 2HN, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

Can I Park?

There is limitied first come first served parking in our shared car park on Dagnall Park. If you manage to find a space here please make sure you enter your registration into the tablet on the reception desk, if not you will have to park on a side road.

