DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Come and celebrate our year 11 and 13 Visual Arts and Design strand in their final exhibition with us.
The work will span an array of disciplines and will be exhibited in our studios. This is a cherished time in our calendar as a department, where we get...
There is limitied first come first served parking in our shared car park on Dagnall Park. If you manage to find a space here please make sure you enter your registration into the tablet on the reception desk, if not you will have to park on a side road.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.