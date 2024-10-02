Top track

Bernard Allison en concert à Nantes

Le Ferrailleur
Wed, 2 Oct, 8:30 pm
GigsNantes
€22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bernard Allison est un nom qui résonne avec force dans l’univers du blues moderne, incarnant la fusion des racines traditionnelles du genre avec une approche contemporaine et électrique. Fils de la légende du blues Luther Allison, Bernard est né en 1965 à...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par ON THE ROAD AGAIN.
Lineup

Bernard Allison

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Doors open8:00 pm

