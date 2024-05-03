Top track

Lost Paraiso

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kolumbo, Lapland Library Music

Healing Force of the Universe
Fri, 3 May, 8:00 pm
GigsPasadena
Selling fast
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Lost Paraiso
Got a code?

About

Since he was a landlocked Dallas, Texas kid, beach culture has held a tropical mystique for Kolumbo composer, arranger, keyboardist Frank LoCrasto. Family trips documented by camcorder videos, featuring slinky jazz-fusion soundtracks are etched in the Br...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Healing Force of the Universe.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kolumbo

Venue

Healing Force of the Universe

1200 East Walnut Street, Pasadena, California 91106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.