DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ora Cogan's smoky, psychedelic approach to gothic country merges with post-punk, psych-rock and traditional balladry. Cogan is known for her singular voice and cinematic compositions. She has collaborated with a multitude of artists while touring extensive...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.