Ora Cogan

Hafenklang
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsHamburg
€14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Ora Cogan's smoky, psychedelic approach to gothic country merges with post-punk, psych-rock and traditional balladry. Cogan is known for her singular voice and cinematic compositions. She has collaborated with a multitude of artists while touring extensive...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Hafenklang.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ora Cogan

Venue

Hafenklang

Große Elbstraße 84, 22767 Hamburg, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

