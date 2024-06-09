DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

THE VIPER CLUB

Péniche Marcounet
Sun, 9 Jun, 5:00 pm
GigsParis
€16.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Tcha Limberger (Violon - Vo) – Jérôme Etcheberry (Trompette)

Dave Kelbie (Guitare) – Sébastien Girardot (Contrebasse)

« The Viper Club », un quartet qui redonne vie au duo Stuff Smith et Jonah Jones, ces fameux violoniste et trompettiste qui ont créé une...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Peniche Marcounet.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Open in maps
Doors open5:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.