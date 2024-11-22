DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Red Richardson

The Factory Live
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyWorthing
£19.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

JOY. present
Red Richardson
+ support

This is a 16+ event. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 18+

This is a 16+ event. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult 18+
Presented by JOY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Red Richardson

Venue

The Factory Live

9a Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, BN14 8BX, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.