Chris Lake: Black Book On The Pier (2-DAY PASS)

Brooklyn Army Terminal: Pier 4
19 Jul - 20 Jul
GigsNew York
From $168.57The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Chris Lake

Iconic British producer Chris Lake is bringing his Black Book Records brand to New York City for a special open-air show at the historic industrial waterfront venue Brooklyn Army Terminal. The label boss himself will headline the mid-summer spectacle over Read more

Event information

VIP TABLE RESERVATION REQUEST: https://bit.ly/bbnycvip

Fueled by EMW Presents, the showcase will host Chris Lake, indisputably one of the most respected artists in the house music scene, in a dynamic setting and fashion unlike anything fans have seen from...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by EMW
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
Chris Lake, Green Velvet, Chris Lorenzo and 3 more

Venue

Brooklyn Army Terminal: Pier 4

140 58th Street, Brooklyn, New York 11220, United States
Doors open4:00 pm

