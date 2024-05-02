DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wholly Cats Swing Club feat. Chelsee Hicks

The Century Room
Thu, 2 May, 7:00 pm
GigsTucson
From $10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($10-$15 | 7pm & 8:30pm Sets) Wholly Cats Swing Club

MUSIC OF THE GREAT SWING ERA

Wholly Cats Swing Club are Tucson’s ambassadors of the Great Swing Era, specializing in the music of the Benny Goodman Sextet featuring America’s first Guitar Hero, Charlie...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by the Century Room
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

