DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

KOG Album Launch

EartH
Fri, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £23.46

About

This event will take place in EartH Hall.

Kweku Sackey aka K.O.G (Kweku of Ghana) is a multi-dimensional creative force, combining exquisite writing skills with shamanistic live performance, fierce raps, perfectly on pitch singing across a massive vocal r...

Presented by Woodburner.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

KOG, Afriquoi, Karen Nyame KG

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Doors open8:00 pm
Accessibility information

