KINGS OF THRASH

The Underworld
Thu, 24 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£35.23
About

Kings Of Thrash Announce "Anarchy in the UK" Tour Featuring David Ellefson and Jeff Young

April 29, 2024 - Kings Of Thrash announce their long-awaited "Anarchy in the UK" tour with special guests Andry and Hellgrimm. The tour is set to kick off October 24...

Presented by The Underworld.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kings of Thrash, Hellgrimm, Andry

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open7:00 pm
Event ends11:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

