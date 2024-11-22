Top track

Lucy

Ten Tonnes (solo show)

Supersonic Records
Fri, 22 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€13.50

About

* En raison de circonstances imprévues, le concert de Ten Tonnes initialement prévu au Supersonic le 22 novembre aura désormais lieu au Supersonic Records à la même date. *

LE SUPERSONIC RECORDS EN ACCORD AVEC AEG PRESENTS FRANCE PRESENTE :

TEN TONNES

Présenté par AEG Presents France.
Lineup

Ten Tonnes

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

