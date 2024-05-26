DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Michele Sinisi in La simpatia di tutte le cose

Officina San Domenico
Sun, 26 May, 8:00 pm
TheatreAndria
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Tutto parte dal ricordo di una lezione di scienze in cui la prof affronta in classe le qualità dei liquidi di stare assieme: la simpatia. Alla lezione di scienze si alternano aneddoti di vita vissuta, forme immaginate e pian piano la simpatia si alleggeris...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CapitalSud APS.

Officina San Domenico

Via Sant'angelo Dei Meli 36, 76123 Andria provincia di Barletta-Andria-Trani, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

