DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
We welcome two of the finest local selectors to the rooftop at Headrow House when we welcome Oscar and Tom when they bring their Balearic Cabaña sessions to round off the weekend! Join us for laid back beats, yacht rock, tripped out dub and blissful balear...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs