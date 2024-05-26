DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Donna Leake

Belgrave Music Hall
Sun, 26 May, 12:00 pm
GigsLeeds
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Lauded selector and one of our absolute favs here at Belgrave Music Hall we welcome Donna Leake to bring her magical selection for a very special Sunday Session to round off the Bank Holiday in serious style. Donna is a master of weaving a narrative throug...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Super Friendz.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Donna Leake

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open12:00 pm
350 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs