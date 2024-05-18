Top track

Révises Tes Classiques 90' - 2000'

TiTi Palacio
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
PartyParis
About

Afrikashine présente R.T.C (Révise Tes Classiques)

Nous allons vous faire voyager dans le passé dans la meilleure période de la musique et sans machine a remonté le temps .

Les plus gros artistes des années 90 ' - 2000 seront a l'honneur de Sean Paul a B...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.
Présenté par AFRIKASHINE.
Venue

TiTi Palacio

17 Boulevard Morland, 75004 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

