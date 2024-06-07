DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Friday Night with Hellaa Melanin & Toasted Life

The Hackney Social
Fri, 7 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Hellaa Melanin have linked up with California-based brand: Toasted Life, to kick off the start of Summer. Two brands focused on building community and celebrating blackness are linking up to pattern your Friday night!

Expect the best in black music with s...

This is a 25+ event
Presented by Hellaa Melanin.
The Hackney Social

11 Bohemia Pl, Mare St, London E8 1DU, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
