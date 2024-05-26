DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Matt Yoka's Zebulon Music Video Marathon

Zebulon
Sun, 26 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$13.39The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Matt Yoka's Zebulon Music Video Marathon

A jam-packed night of wild music videos directed by Matt Yoka for artists Ty Segall, Osees, Fuzz, Meatbodies, Shannon Lay, Feels, Emily Rose and The Rounders, Oog Bogo and Charles Moonhart!

**Seated screening -...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Zebulon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.