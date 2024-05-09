Top track

To The Fete

IMMATERIAL POSSESSION ( Atlanta/ Usa)

BIKO
Thu, 9 May, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50

About

Lo-Fi Milano & Chullu Agency in collaborazione con BIKO presentano :

IMMATERIAL POSSESSION ( Atlanta/ Usa)
una miscela misteriosa di folk, psichedelia, world music e rock progressivo con accenni al dream-pop che trasporta gli ascoltatori in un mon...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Immaterial Possession

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

