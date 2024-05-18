DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We are proud to team up with Vibez Emotion to bring the world famous Brazillian party Warung to Index in Saturday the 18th of May for a very special one off show featuring their residents Zac and Eli Iwasa.
‘The Temple’ as it’s known - Warung has made a n...
Yes, Index is strictly over 18's. Photo ID is required.
When available, the Back Stage ticket gives the ticket-holder dancefloor Access All Areas, including behind the DJ/artist, on the stage area & the main dancefloor. Entry to the show is included in ticket price.
Please visit our website: www.indexdublin.com
