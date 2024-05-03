Top track

Jonnnah & Salma Rosa - Idle Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Bambi residency : Turbinaria, Salma Rosa & Jonnnah

Badaboum
Fri, 3 May, 7:30 pm
PartyParis
€10.91The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Jonnnah & Salma Rosa - Idle Time
Got a code?

About

📍 Vendredi 3 mai - 19:30 - 23:30

Concert — Bambi residency : Turbinaria, Salma Rosa & Jonnnah

Vendredi 3 mai prochain, Bambi entamera sa première résidence au Badaboum --- Une nuit que l’artiste place sous le signe de la deep techno et de la trance, ses...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Badaboum.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.