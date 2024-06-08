Top track

Malphino Live

Ninety One Living Room
Sat, 8 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £9.07The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It is with great pleasure that we welcome the incredible Malphino to our living room stage on Saturday, 8th June. Expect a special live show with plenty of Cumbia rhythms.

ABOUT MALPHINO

Malphino are an outer-national, mystical band from an imaginary tro...

This is an 18+ event (Photo ID Required).
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Malphino

Venue

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
250 capacity

