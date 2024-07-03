DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Korine was a precocious eighteen-year-old when he wrote the taut and unflinching screenplay for Larry Clark’s still controversial semi-documentary about destructive New York City youth driven by unfettered hedonism and a quenchless thirst for drugs, skateb...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.