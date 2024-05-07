Top track

Paleblu, Luke Glazsher and Heavy Hope in Haggerston

Signature Brew Haggerston
Tue, 7 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£9.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Gotobeat is excited to team up with Signature Brew Haggerston to welcome a stellar lineup on Tuesday, May 7 2024. 7:30pm —> Doors

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Gotobeat Ltd.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Luke Glazsher, Paleblu

Signature Brew Haggerston

340 Acton Mews, London E8 4EA, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

