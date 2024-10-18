Top track

AnNie .Adaa - DOGMAN

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

AnNie .Adaa

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

AnNie .Adaa - DOGMAN
Got a code?

About

Après la sortie en 2022 du projet "QU’AUJOURD’HUI NE MEURE JAMAIS", AnNie .Adaa revient avec "JUSTE UN PEU DE CIEL", un album de 9 titres produit aux côtés de Jim Casanova et Jesza, avec la participation des rappeurs Nunca & Gen, des producteurs Roseboy666...

Tout public
Présenté par Talent Boutique.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

AnNie .Adaa

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.