Bumrush45 Anniversary Party

Songbyrd
Sat, 29 Jun, 12:00 pm
PartyWashington D.C.
From $12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

BUMRUSH45 is turning two and celebrating with an ALL 45 Day Party featuring some of the top selectors of the 45 format in the world. BUMRUSH45 is an online record shop focused on the 45rpm (7" vinyl) culture and based in the DMV.

JIM SHARP

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Songbyrd.
Venue

Songbyrd

540 Penn St NE, Washington, DC 20002, USA
Doors open12:00 pm

