DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
NO BS! Just Perreo!
18+ to enter
21+ to drink
Lit Latin Bash!
Packed with Reggaeton plus the latest Pop Hits & Throwbacks, Salsa, Merengue, Bachata, Rock, Dembow, and more!
Come make part of our Hora Loca at 12:00AM every event ;)
Meet new goats, dan...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.