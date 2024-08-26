DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Twin Tribes

The Hope and Ruin
Mon, 26 Aug, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

DHP Family presents
Twin Tribes

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by DHP FAMILY.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Twin Tribes

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.