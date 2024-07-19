DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
PROMO TICKET UNICO 3 DATE!
Ingresso Valido per i nostri 3 eventi, nella fascia "SUNSET CORNER" valida entro le Ore 21:00.
Follia ischia presenta gli eventi dell'Estate 2024. Dj Internazionali, Beachparty e Sunset.
Goditi la Magia, l'Energia del Tramonto...
Assolutamente Si!
Integrando il Ticket in Cassa potrai accedere all'Evento
