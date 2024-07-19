DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Follia Ischia Summer Fest 3Events

Chalet Nonna Carmela
19 Jul - 24 Aug
DJForio
€33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

PROMO TICKET UNICO 3 DATE!

Ingresso Valido per i nostri 3 eventi, nella fascia "SUNSET CORNER" valida entro le Ore 21:00.

Follia ischia presenta gli eventi dell'Estate 2024. Dj Internazionali, Beachparty e Sunset.

Goditi la Magia, l'Energia del Tramonto...

Questo è un evento 20+
Presentato da Follia Ischia

Venue

Chalet Nonna Carmela

Via Spinesante n43, 80075 Forio Naples, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

FAQs

Se arrivo dopo le 21, posso accedere all'Evento?

Assolutamente Si!

Integrando il Ticket in Cassa potrai accedere all'Evento

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.