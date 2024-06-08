DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rippers Row West Coast Takeover

Ejagz Parallel Universe
Sat, 8 Jun, 10:00 pm
PartyLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

It’s time to get down at the Rippers Row West Coast Takeover. The Rippers, who throw legendary parties on The Playa, have teamed up with our friends from the Pandamonium Art Car and are teleporting some of that Playa Magic to LA for an after hours event on...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Rippers Row & Pandamonium
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Ejagz Parallel Universe

1547 E Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90021, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

